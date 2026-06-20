Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 272,953 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of TJX Companies worth $377,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $739,550,000 after buying an additional 1,753,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,013,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $462,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,480 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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