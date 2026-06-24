Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,975 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 141,621 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,199 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 174.1% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 73,266 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,201 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $216.56.

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Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.3%

UHS stock opened at $145.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $191.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.08 and a 1-year high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. Universal Health Services's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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