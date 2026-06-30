Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 21,725 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 146.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,823,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 84.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after purchasing an additional 717,734 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,055,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,895,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 89.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 977,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 462,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,033.50. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $375,120. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EPR stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is presently 115.17%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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