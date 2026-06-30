Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 24,490 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Cognex were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 74.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners set a $75.00 price target on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,727,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,714.48. This trade represents a 88.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $755,184.15. The trade was a 85.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Cognex Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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