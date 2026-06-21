Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,694 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,983 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $96,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.67 and a 200-day moving average of $461.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $259.23 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 955 shares of company stock valued at $273,855 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here