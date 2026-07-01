Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 59,480 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 245,854 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 132,571 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213,657 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $168,437,000 after buying an additional 768,630 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.46.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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