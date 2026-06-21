Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,812 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 80,671 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $65,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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