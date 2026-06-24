Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,412 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in American Water Works by 184.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's payout ratio is 63.48%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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