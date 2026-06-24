Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $15.56 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 161,081 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $269,789,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after buying an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock worth $638,117,000 after buying an additional 1,473,894 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock worth $102,311,000 after buying an additional 1,069,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. This represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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