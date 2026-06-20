Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $235.80 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 407.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,081 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,424 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $235,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citic Securities dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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