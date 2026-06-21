Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $237.31 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,972 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 216,172 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $237,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 188.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $932.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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