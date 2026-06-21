Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $357.63 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494,764 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $357,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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