Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $67.54 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,381 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 408,117 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $67,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 287,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924,589.65. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:WMB opened at $73.16 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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