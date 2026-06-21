Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,524 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 57,225 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of American Tower worth $101,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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