Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 14,014 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 265.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,303 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,658 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $239,213,000 after purchasing an additional 151,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000.

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TransUnion Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TRU stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $353,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,066,351.38. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,166 shares of company stock worth $1,808,942. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.47.

View Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

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