Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,185 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,672 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $121.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Zacks Research raised United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at $96,910,087.70. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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