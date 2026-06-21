Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,339 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 107,102 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $79,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here