Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 90,231 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 90,231 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,839,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,294,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $400.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $409.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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