Cormorant Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $21,324,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 1.0% of Cormorant Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned about 0.16% of Ascendis Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 400 shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,120. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $295.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $231.15 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $250.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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