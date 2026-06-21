Cornerstone Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 14,972 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.76. The company has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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