Cornerstone Planning LLC Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $400.86 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $415.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $409.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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