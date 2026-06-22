Cornerstone Planning LLC Buys Shares of 28,209 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,209 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $137.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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