Cornerstone Planning LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,400 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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