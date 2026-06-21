Cornerstone Planning LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,533 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,167,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,450,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $261,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $307.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $313.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.35 and a 200-day moving average of $294.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $309.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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