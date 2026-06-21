Cornerstone Planning LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,687 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.77. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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