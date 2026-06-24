Cornerstone Planning LLC Takes $6.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,872 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Cornerstone Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here