Cornerstone Planning LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,016.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,017.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here