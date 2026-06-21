Cornerstone Planning LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,656 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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