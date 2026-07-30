Cornerstone Wealth LLC TN Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Cornerstone Wealth LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,137 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth LLC TN's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WMT opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.42 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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