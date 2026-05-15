Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,561 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot by 77.2% in the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $304.46 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $333.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.27 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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