Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,139 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Corning were worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $206.71 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

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Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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