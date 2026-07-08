Corning Incorporated $GLW Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,364 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 4.1% of Hartline Investment Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Corning were worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $185.16 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.25. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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