Corpay, Inc $CPAY Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,869 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Corpay worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Corpay by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corpay by 30.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Corpay by 128.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $352.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Corpay, Inc has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $367.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.80 and a 200 day moving average of $327.38.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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