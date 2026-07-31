Corpay, Inc $CPAY Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,855 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after selling 50,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Corpay worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 77.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Corpay by 4,657.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,074 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $314,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,129 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $391.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Corpay, Inc has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $395.49.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $383.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Corpay

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

Further Reading

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