Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 138,969 Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTCO Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,488,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth $2,994,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Skydance by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 774,273 shares of the company's stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 279,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Skydance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,006,077 shares of the company's stock worth $482,481,000 after buying an additional 132,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the fourth quarter valued at $3,708,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Paramount Skydance Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

More Paramount Skydance News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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