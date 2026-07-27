Corsair Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. $RHLD

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,091 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares during the period. Resolute Holdings Management comprises approximately 5.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.14% of Resolute Holdings Management worth $42,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Holdings Management

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, Director Krishna Mikkilineni bought 921 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $99,946.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,255.40. This represents a 411.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Schoen bought 450 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.34 per share, for a total transaction of $48,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,769. This trade represents a 18.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company's stock.

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

Shares of RHLD stock opened at $131.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of -1.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average is $153.61. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $236.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RHLD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Resolute Holdings Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Resolute Holdings Management

About Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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