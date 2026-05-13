Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,533 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 2.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC's holdings in Corteva were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 78,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company's stock worth $175,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,459 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,415,554 shares of the company's stock worth $219,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 423.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,738,139 shares of the company's stock worth $117,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,199 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 16,474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,294,125 shares of the company's stock worth $87,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,280,805 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,074 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.52.

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Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

See Also

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