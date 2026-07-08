Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST is Aljian Capital Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Aljian Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,656 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 11.2% of Aljian Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $947.50 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $987.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.59. The stock has a market cap of $420.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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