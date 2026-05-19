Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,076.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,079.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,002.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $956.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 30.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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