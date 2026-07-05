Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 98,440 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings in Delek US were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $79,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,059 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873,578 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Delek US Stock Down 0.0%

DK stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Delek US's payout ratio is -112.09%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,808.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,409,664. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,781.92. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DK

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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