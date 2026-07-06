Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,961 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings in Hinge Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hinge Health by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hinge Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hinge Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Hinge Health by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

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Insider Transactions at Hinge Health

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $121,484,027.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James Pursley sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $2,287,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 740,897 shares in the company, valued at $51,351,571.07. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,528,262 shares of company stock worth $262,276,568. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hinge Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hinge Health from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised Hinge Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Hinge Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.80.

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Hinge Health Trading Up 0.1%

Hinge Health stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $86.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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