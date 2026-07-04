Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $4.78 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. J. M. Smucker accounts for 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock worth $165,937,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock worth $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $112,944,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $92,960,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $500,943.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,371.80. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Further Reading

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