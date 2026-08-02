Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,482 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,491 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after buying an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $290.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $294.74 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $312.40. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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