Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 272.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s generally bullish recommendations continue to support the investment case, suggesting analysts see further upside in CVS Health’s healthcare-services and pharmacy businesses. Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Based on Wall Street’s Bullish Views?

Wall Street’s generally bullish recommendations continue to support the investment case, suggesting analysts see further upside in CVS Health’s healthcare-services and pharmacy businesses. Positive Sentiment: CVS Health’s upcoming second-quarter results are being watched for evidence that revenue, earnings, medical costs, and other key operating metrics remain on track. The company previously reported a strong earnings beat and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.30 to $7.50, providing a positive fundamental backdrop. CVS Health Q2 Earnings: Wall Street’s Insights on Key Metrics

CVS Health’s upcoming second-quarter results are being watched for evidence that revenue, earnings, medical costs, and other key operating metrics remain on track. The company previously reported a strong earnings beat and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.30 to $7.50, providing a positive fundamental backdrop. Positive Sentiment: New availability of pet medications through CVS Pharmacy could modestly expand pharmacy traffic and customer convenience, although the financial impact is likely limited initially. Pet Medications Now Available at CVS Pharmacy

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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