Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $10.38 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $39,354,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,922 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Erste Group Bank estimate revisions

Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. T-Mobile: The SpaceX Fear Is A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Consumer stocks sector update

The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Neutral Sentiment: Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. SpaceX and wireless carrier competition

Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. Negative Sentiment: Semafor reported that T-Mobile’s U.S. leadership told Deutsche Telekom it no longer supports a proposed $300 billion merger. The apparent roadblock increases uncertainty around the transaction and was the clearest immediate catalyst weighing on TMUS sentiment. T-Mobile executives oppose Deutsche Telekom merger plan

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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