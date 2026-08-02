Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,279 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 18,279 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.400-7.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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