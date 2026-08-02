Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,654 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,654 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in US Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in US Foods by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of US Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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