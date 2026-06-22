CPC Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

CPC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,385 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 114,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME continues to be highlighted as a dividend and value stock, with analysts noting its strong capital returns, electronic trading growth, and global product expansion could support a long-term rebound. Article Title

CME continues to be highlighted as a dividend and value stock, with analysts noting its strong capital returns, electronic trading growth, and global product expansion could support a long-term rebound. Positive Sentiment: One market note said CME may be undervalued after the CEO succession announcement, suggesting the stock could have upside if investors view the leadership transition as orderly. Article Title

One market note said CME may be undervalued after the CEO succession announcement, suggesting the stock could have upside if investors view the leadership transition as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: CME named longtime finance chief Julie Winkler as its next CEO, while Terry Duffy will step into an executive chairman role; the move appears planned and may reduce uncertainty, but it also marks a major leadership change. Article Title

CME named longtime finance chief Julie Winkler as its next CEO, while Terry Duffy will step into an executive chairman role; the move appears planned and may reduce uncertainty, but it also marks a major leadership change. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also taking legal action against the CFTC over approval of perpetual crypto futures, arguing the products should be treated as swaps rather than futures. The case could affect CME’s role in crypto derivatives, but the financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

The company is also taking legal action against the CFTC over approval of perpetual crypto futures, arguing the products should be treated as swaps rather than futures. The case could affect CME’s role in crypto derivatives, but the financial impact is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a Sell rating on CME and trimmed its price target, citing leadership transition risk and regulatory uncertainty, which may be weighing on sentiment. Article Title

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $246.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.27. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.56 and a 12-month high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report).

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