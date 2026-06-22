CPC Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

CPC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 0.9% of CPC Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1%

CAH opened at $222.08 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $233.60. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $204.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.93.

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Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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