CPC Advisors LLC Increases Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

CPC Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 60.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 39,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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